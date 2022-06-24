ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) fell 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.33. 76,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,817,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHX. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

