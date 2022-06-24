New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
NASDAQ NYMTZ opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $25.01.
