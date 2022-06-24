XOMA Co. (XOMAO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 15th

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. XOMA has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $27.95.
XOMA Company Profile
