S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on September 12th

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

S&P Global has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. S&P Global has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $15.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $333.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.39.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

