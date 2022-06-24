Empire (EMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Empire has a one year low of C$23.00 and a one year high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

