Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund (ASX:FPP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Fat Prophets Global Property Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

