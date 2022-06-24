NZME Limited (NZM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 26th. This is an increase from NZME’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Michael Boggs 315,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd.

NZME Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated media and entertainment business in New Zealand. It offers its products through 10 audio brands, 32 print publications, and 12 real estate publications, as well as websites. The company was formerly known as Wilson & Horton Limited.

