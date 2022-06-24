Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Director Owen N. Witte Sells 10,000 Shares

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALLO opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.