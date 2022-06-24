Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Sharon McCrohan Acquires 30,000 Shares

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) insider Sharon McCrohan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.81 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of A$114,270.00 ($79,354.17).
The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
