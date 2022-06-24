Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Insider Sharon McCrohan Acquires 30,000 Shares

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Rating) insider Sharon McCrohan acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.81 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of A$114,270.00 ($79,354.17).

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

