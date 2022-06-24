TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Philip Titterton Sells 7,215 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 147,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

