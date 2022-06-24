CES Energy Solutions Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0124 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of CESDF opened at $1.70 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

CESDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

