Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $491.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 17.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQBK. DA Davidson set a $33.00 target price on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

