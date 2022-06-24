Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

WOR opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 45,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

