ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFBS. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

