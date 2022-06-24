360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from 360 Capital Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other 360 Capital Group news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 431,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$416,587.61 ($289,296.95).

360 Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

Dividend History for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

