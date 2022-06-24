Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Director Ezra S. Field Buys 23,000 Shares of Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) Director Ezra S. Field bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RSVRW stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reservoir Media stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,219 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

