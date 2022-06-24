Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 3,542 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $158,256.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CIEN opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,436,000 after purchasing an additional 392,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ciena by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ciena by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

