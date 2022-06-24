Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CEO John M. Mellor Sells 6,788 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOMO opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

