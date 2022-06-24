Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CEO John M. Mellor Sells 6,788 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DOMO opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $98.35.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
About Domo (Get Rating)
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domo (DOMO)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.