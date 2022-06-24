Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Insider Brenda Shanahan Sells 15,000 Shares

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV – Get Rating) insider Brenda Shanahan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.04 ($9.75), for a total transaction of A$210,540.00 ($146,208.33).
The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
