Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV) Insider Brenda Shanahan Sells 15,000 Shares

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV – Get Rating) insider Brenda Shanahan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.04 ($9.75), for a total transaction of A$210,540.00 ($146,208.33).

The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

