Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PRGS opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

