Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PRGS opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
