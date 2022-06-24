L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Andrew Larke Purchases 97,000 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Larke bought 97,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$249,096.00 ($172,983.33).
Andrew Larke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 19th, Andrew Larke acquired 91,687 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$257,182.04 ($178,598.64).
About L1 Long Short Fund (Get Rating)
