L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Andrew Larke Purchases 97,000 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Larke bought 97,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$249,096.00 ($172,983.33).

On Thursday, May 19th, Andrew Larke acquired 91,687 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$257,182.04 ($178,598.64).

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

