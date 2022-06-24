Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $75.32 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

