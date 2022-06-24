Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$313,314.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,784,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$550,491,006.10.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,729.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$78.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,259.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.48 per share, with a total value of C$332,414.50.

On Monday, May 9th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$61.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$20.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$29.25 and a 12 month high of C$80.66.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 9.3504875 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOU. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.46.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.