Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 Sells 29,631 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bioscience I. 2017 Ltd F2 sold 29,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $385,203.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.34. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 188,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.