Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 9,427 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,911 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $282,841.35.

On Friday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 14,880 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $713,644.80.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $66,752.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $2,081,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.62.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

