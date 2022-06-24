ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 55,941 Shares

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU – Get Rating) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 55,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $567,241.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 885,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,745.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACEVU opened at $10.12 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

About ACE Convergence Acquisition (Get Rating)

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.