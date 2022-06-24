ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 55,941 Shares

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACEVU – Get Rating) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 55,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $567,241.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 885,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,745.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACEVU opened at $10.12 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.
