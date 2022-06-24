Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Craig Slavtcheff Sells 13,110 Shares of Stock

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.40 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after acquiring an additional 811,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $16,172,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.