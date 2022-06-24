PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director John Stewart Scott Sells 77,571 Shares

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,229.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PCT opened at $8.22 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $83,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.