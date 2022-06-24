PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director John Stewart Scott Sells 77,571 Shares

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,229.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE PCT opened at $8.22 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
