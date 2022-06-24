Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Andrew Y. Ng Sells 40,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917,139.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

COUR stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $44.86.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Coursera by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Coursera by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera (Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.