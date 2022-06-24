Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) CEO John K. Keppler Acquires 16,422 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares in the company, valued at $43,456,188.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EVA opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.86 and a beta of 0.97. Enviva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,934,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,759,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 2,309,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,504,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

