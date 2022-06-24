Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Paul Chhabra Sells 12,236 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Chhabra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

