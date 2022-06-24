Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP James P. Murphy Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COST stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.12. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $391.25 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $222,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $241,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

