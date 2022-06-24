Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) Insider Daniel Jauncey Purchases 1,684,706 Shares

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1 – Get Rating) insider Daniel Jauncey purchased 1,684,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$759,802.41 ($527,640.56).

Daniel Jauncey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Daniel Jauncey purchased 1,615,066 shares of Austral Resources Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$849,524.72 ($589,947.72).

On Thursday, April 14th, Daniel Jauncey purchased 5,567,187 shares of Austral Resources Australia stock.

Austral Resources Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Austral Resources Australia Ltd focuses on the exploration of copper properties in Queensland. It has a pipeline of projects at various stages of development, such as the Anthill, Lady Annie, Cameron River, and Miranda Mining projects. The company also produces copper cathodes. Austral Resources Australia Ltd was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

