Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 2,267 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after acquiring an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $200.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.79 and its 200 day moving average is $250.31. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

