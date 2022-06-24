Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,002 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

