Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 15,523 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of F5 worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after buying an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after buying an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,649,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,219 shares of company stock valued at $940,896. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $153.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.98. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.47 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

