Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 40,171 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after acquiring an additional 283,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,944,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,097,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,139,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,822,000 after buying an additional 57,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,648,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,372,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,990,000 after buying an additional 58,251 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BR opened at $138.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.31. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

