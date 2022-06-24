Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 83 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $123.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

