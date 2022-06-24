Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Middleby by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Middleby by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.84. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

