75,850 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,700,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $17.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cormark reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

