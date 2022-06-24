Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,360.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

