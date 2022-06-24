CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CI Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CI Financial by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CI Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CIXX opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

