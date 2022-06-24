Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,590,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,773,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after buying an additional 351,151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,196,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,547,000 after buying an additional 222,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

