Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.46.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

