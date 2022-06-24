Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF comprises 1.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned 2.81% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XTL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,504 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

