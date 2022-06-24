Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 920 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

