Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

NYSE:BMY opened at $77.69 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

