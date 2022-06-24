Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 5,095 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $15.05 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

