Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned about 0.23% of Franklin Financial Services worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRAF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRAF opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $133.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

