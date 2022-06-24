Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 152 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $169.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day moving average is $198.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

